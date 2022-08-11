Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

