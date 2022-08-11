Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.40.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$65.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$59.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$59.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

