Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.09. Cano Health shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 191,524 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CANO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 766,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Trading Down 13.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

