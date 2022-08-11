Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.97 and traded as high as C$10.15. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

