Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

