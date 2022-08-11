Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ouster in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ouster’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ouster’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
OUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $163,155. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
