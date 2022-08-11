Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Neutral

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GBT opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.