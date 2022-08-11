Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($15.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($10.51) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at ($10.80) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $147.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.21) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

