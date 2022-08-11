Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 3,030 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,811 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

