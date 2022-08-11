Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.16.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.20. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

