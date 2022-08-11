Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

