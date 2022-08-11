Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

