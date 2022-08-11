Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,730. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

