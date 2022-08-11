CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider Buys £554.28 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) insider June Aitken purchased 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £554.28 ($669.74).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

CCJI stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £198.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2,931.12. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130.50 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 164 ($1.98). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.59.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.