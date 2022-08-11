Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

CLDX opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.43. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

