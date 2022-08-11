Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 8,520.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($65.31) to €63.00 ($64.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($66.33) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.