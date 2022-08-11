Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.