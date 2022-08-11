CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

