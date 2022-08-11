Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 11.1% After Strong Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was up 11.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 32,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,141,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,130,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

