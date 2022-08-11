Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.06. Certara shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 8,663 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Certara by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Certara by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Certara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

