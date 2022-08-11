CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.10. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 40,328 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CESDF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

