Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLDT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

