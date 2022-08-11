Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 412,908 shares changing hands.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.