Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 412,908 shares changing hands.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.