Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.35. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 412,908 shares changing hands.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.