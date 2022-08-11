China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

