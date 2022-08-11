CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,266 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $198,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.