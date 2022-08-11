CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

