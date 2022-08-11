CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 1,261,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus Trading Up 6.9 %

CARG opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

