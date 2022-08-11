CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Livent by 761.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 558,042 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 4,027.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 495,978 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Livent by 89.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 839,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 396,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE LTHM opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

