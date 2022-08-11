CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 4,276 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.