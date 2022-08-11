CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,900 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 191,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

