CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $17,437,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

