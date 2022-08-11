CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth $22,145,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

