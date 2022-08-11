CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 100.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Trading Up 1.8 %

Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

