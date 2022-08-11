CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 12,005 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Banco Santander by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,796,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 570,262 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

