CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,382 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 514,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,478. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $67.04 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

CEIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

