CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 9,363 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

