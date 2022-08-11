CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 9,502 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,502 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,412,233 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 671,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.