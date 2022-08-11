CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

