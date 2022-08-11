CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.92 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

