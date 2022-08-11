CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after buying an additional 3,838,552 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,856,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,017.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 1,810,401 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $34,713,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 7,918,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,941,000 after buying an additional 1,366,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.