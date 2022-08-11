CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $206,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

