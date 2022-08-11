CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $207,000 in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.73%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

