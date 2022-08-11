CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $208,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Enstar Group Profile

ESGR opened at $198.73 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $188.35 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.