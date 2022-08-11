CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $216,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Andersons by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Andersons by 58.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,775,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

