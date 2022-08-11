CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $218,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,005 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
