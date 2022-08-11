CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $224,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SEAS opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 562.22%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

