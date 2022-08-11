CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $226,000 in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,414 shares of company stock worth $920,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

