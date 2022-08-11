CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $247,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $3,336,947 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

