CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $261,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $10.24 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

