CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $40,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ambev by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 228,140 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev Profile

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

